18 February 2024
International snowboard tournament was held - PHOTO

18 February 2024 16:22
International snowboard tournament was held - PHOTO

The Heydar Aliyev Cup, jointly organized by the Federation of Winter Sports and Shahdag Tourism Center, has ended.

Idman.biz reports that the tournament was organized among amateur snowboarders.

Children and adults competed in the competition. About 50 amateur snowboarders in 5 different age categories competed for victory.

The main purpose of holding the cup is to promote snowboarding in the country and increase interest in this sport among people.

At the end of the competition, the winners were awarded with medals and diplomas by the Shahdag Tourism Center and the Winter Sports Federation.

It should be noted that the Heydar Aliyev Cup will continue on February 27 in the children's ski competition.

Among girls aged 9-12:
1st place - Leah McKennel (Germany)

Among boys aged 9-12:
1st place - Kamal Bashirli (Azerbaijan)
2nd place - Rustam Rustamli (Azerbaijan)

Among boys aged 13-17:
1st place - Osimi Van meir Joah (Belgium)
2nd place - Teoman Taysi (Turkiye)

Among women aged 18-25:
1st place - Gunay Javanshir (Azerbaijan)
2nd place - Daria Malakhova (Russian Federation)

Among men aged 18-25:
1st place - Krems Philipp (Germany)
2nd place - Rasim Rzayev (Azerbaijan)

Among women aged 26-45:
1st place - Ekaterina Basheva (Russian Federation)
2nd place - Alla Kostina (Russian Federation)
3rd place - Fidan Akhundova (Azerbaijan)

Among men aged 26-45:
1st place - Shamil Zhiglov (Russian Federation)
2nd place - Iltis Daniel (Czech Republic)
3rd place - Seymur Gurbanov (Azerbaijan)

Among men over 46 years old:
1st place - Tomoyuki Okada (Japan)
2nd place - Azad Kabiyev (Azerbaijan)

