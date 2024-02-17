17 February 2024
17 February 2024
Farid Gayibov participates in the World Ethnosport Forum - PHOTO

Under the leadership of Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, the Azerbaijani delegation is participating in the 6th World Ethnosport Forum held in Antalya, Turkiye.

Idman.biz reports that ministers, federation representatives, researchers and scientists from 75 countries participated in the 6th World Ethnosport Forum held under the motto "Revival of traditional sports".

President of the International Ethnosport Confederation Necmettin Bilal Erdogan spoke at the opening of the forum and wished success to the panel participants. Later, the forum continued its work with panel meetings. Minister Farid Gayibov participated in the panel discussions. The panel discusses the future of traditional sports, the contribution of ethnosport to international cooperation, financial resources, media strategies, wide promotion of awards for traditional sports and games, and other important topics.

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov held bilateral meetings with President of the World Ethnosport Confederation Najmeddin Bilal Erdogan, President of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Youth Forum Taha Ayhan and ministers of several countries within the framework of the forum.

