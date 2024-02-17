17 February 2024
For the first time: A billiards competition among state institutions - PHOTO

17 February 2024 13:46
The Billiards competition among state institutions has been started.

Idman.biz reports that the opening ceremony was held before the tournament organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Billiards Federation.

Elnur Mammadov, the head of the sports sector of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Aydin Mammadov, the head of the non-Olympic sports sector, and Seymur Mammadov, the president of the Azerbaijan Billiards Federation, took part in the ceremony.

Seymur Mammadov, president of the Azerbaijan Billiards Federation, who opened the event with his opening speech, said that for the first time in Azerbaijan, a competition is held between state institutions in the billiard sport: "This competition will be held in a traditional way. We thank the Ministry of Youth and Sports for everything. I wish everyone success."

Aydın Mammadov, head of the non-Olympic sports sector of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, said that 28 institutions will compete in the competition. It is gratifying that all of them have a great interest in sports."

After the official speeches, the head of the sports sector of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Elnur Mammadov, symbolically touched the billiard ball and the competition was declared open.

A total of 63 people from 28 state institutions will show their skills in the competition.

It should be noted that the billiards competition among state institutions will last for two days.

