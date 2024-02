Idman.biz TV is starting a new project. In the presentation of the country's well-known TV presenter Zumrud Badalova, famous figures of show business will demonstrate their sports skills.

Our filming team will invite guests to gyms, their sports activities will be filmed, and creative conversations about sports will be held. The video project will be presented to viewers once a week. Idman.biz presents the announcement of the TV show.

