A meeting of the ANADA Supervisory Board was held

Under the direction of Nigar Arpadarai, the Supervisory Board of the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (ANADA) convened for the first time in 2024.

According to Idman.biz, Tahmina Taghi-zadeh, the executive director of ANADA, gave a presentation on the organization's current year's action plan during the conference.

Then, a number of decisions were made with the intention of putting corporate governance rules into practice. There are plans to include an outside auditor.

ANADA is committed to applying international standards of transparency and quality control, contributing to the development of sports in Azerbaijan and the world, promoting clean sports and will continue its activities in this field.

Idman.biz