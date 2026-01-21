21 January 2026
More than 50 international students currently study at Azerbaijan Sports Academy

21 January 2026 17:57
More than 50 foreign students are currently studying at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy, Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs Ulkar Babayeva has said, Idman.Biz reports.

Speaking to Azertag, Babayeva noted that the Academy is implementing a seven-year strategic development plan for 2023–2030, with specific goals set for each year. According to her, internationalization is one of the key priorities in the institution’s development.

“One of our most important goals is internationalization, and in this area the main task remains attracting foreign students. In the 2024–2025 academic year, more international students were admitted to the Academy compared to previous years. In addition to neighboring countries and Central Asia, we currently have students from India, African countries, and Singapore,” Babayeva said.

She also emphasized that foreign students show the greatest interest in physiotherapy, sports management, and coaching programs.

“Some applicants to coaching programs are already involved in sports in their home countries and want to continue their sporting careers in Azerbaijan. Most students who choose physiotherapy and sports medicine are citizens of Iran. They explain their choice by the absence of bachelor’s degree programs in physiotherapy in their country. The fact that the number of international students has been growing in recent years, even if gradually, is a positive factor,” Babayeva added.

