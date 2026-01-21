21 January 2026
President of Azerbaijan: "Every year the country will host either a World or European Championship in alpine skiing"

21 January 2026 09:50
President of Azerbaijan: "Every year the country will host either a World or European Championship in alpine skiing"

Azerbaijan plans to host either a World Championship or a European Championship in alpine skiing every year.

According to İdman.Biz, citing Azertag, this was stated by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, while answering questions from business representatives from various countries during the "Breakfast with the Leadership of Azerbaijan" event held as part of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

The head of state noted: "This year, the Alpine Skiing World Cup will be held in Shahdag. We have launched cooperation with the International Ski Federation, and this event has already been included in the official calendar".

Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the regular hosting of major winter competitions will help balance the country’s sports calendar.

"Every year, either a World Championship or a European Championship in alpine skiing will be held in our country. This will, to a certain extent, balance our summer event, Formula 1, which has been attracting great interest for more than 10 years and plays an important role in increasing tourist numbers. After the first Formula 1 race, we recorded a 20 percent growth", the head of state said.

