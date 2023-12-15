The Bulgarian Minister visited the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation - PHOTO

15 December 2023
The Bulgarian Minister visited the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation

15 December 2023
The Bulgarian Minister visited the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation

Dimitar Iliev, Minister of Youth and Sports of Bulgaria, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, was a guest of Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and Sports (ASAPES).

Idman.biz reports that the rector of the Academy, Fuad Hajiyev, introduced the guest to the scientific-educational laboratory and the Multimedia Center of ASAPES and informed about the activity direction of both centers and the work done.

Then the guest visited Azerbaijan Automobile Federation. During the acquaintance with the Federation, they exchanged opinions with specialists about the conditions here, the work ahead, and got acquainted with the classical exhibition.

After that, Dimitar Iliev, who has familiarized himself with the activities of the Baku Tennis Academy, met with experts here. The guests were informed about the activities of the Federation, the tennis and padel tennis courts operating in the academy, infrastructure opportunities, and the projects carried out to increase the interest of young people in tennis. Baku Shooting Center was also inspected.

At the end of the day, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov and Minister of Youth and Sports of Bulgaria Dimitar Iliev wached the "Qarabag" – “Hacken” match within the group stage of the UEFA Europa League at Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium.

Idman.biz

