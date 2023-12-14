14 December 2023
The Bulgarian minister was interested in the activity of sports facilities in Baku - PHOTO

14 December 2023 12:51
The Bulgarian minister was interested in the activity of sports facilities in Baku - PHOTO

Dimitar Iliev, Minister of Youth and Sports of Bulgaria, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, was interested in the activities of a number of sports facilities in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that the minister, who got acquainted with the current situation of the Baku Aquatics Palace, met with experts.

Then, during the acquaintance with the ice rink in the Sports-Concert Complex named after Heydar Aliyev, opinions were exchanged about the conditions here and the work ahead. The guest also inspected the National Gymnastics Arena.

Dimitar Iliev was also a guest at the "VI Solidarity Forum of Azerbaijan Volunteers" dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev at the Baku Congress Center and participated in the awarding of volunteers. He also met with students at Baku Slavic University.

At the end of the day, the minister got acquainted with the activities of the Baku Youth Center. The guest was informed about the clubs operating here, infrastructure opportunities, projects for the personal development of young people and organization of free time.

