Vugar Alakbarov: "Our results in Sydney made Heydar Aliyev so happy that..."

"Talking about the Great Leader is as difficult as it is honorable. We have many memories of him."

Veteran boxer Vugar Alakbarov told Idman.biz.



The bronze medalist of the Sydney-2000 Summer Olympic Games spoke about his memories of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, whose memorial day was celebrated today. He said that the Great Leader always guided the athletes with his advice: "I have seen this a lot at the departure and welcoming ceremonies and events for the Olympics. Heydar Aliyev's interesting pronunciation of my name is always on my mind. The recommendations he gave at the farewell ceremonies were always an incentive for us."



According to Alakbarov, Heydar Aliyev was a friend of every athlete, he always paid attention and care to them. "Heydar Aliyev was the turning point of our life."

Emin Aga

Idman.biz