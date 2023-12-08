The Minister of Youth and Sports met with the leaders of Youth Houses, Olympic Sports Complexes and sports schools - PHOTO

On December 8, Farid Gayibov, Minister of Youth and Sports, met with the heads of regional youth and sports departments, district youth and sports sectors, Youth Houses, Olympic Sports Complexes, other sports facilities and sports schools included in the structure of the ministry.

Idman.biz reports that Deputy Ministers Mariana Vasileva and Indira Hajiyeva also participated in the meeting.

According to the agenda of the event, the activities of departments and sectors, Olympic Sports Complexes, sports schools and other organizations were discussed. Minister Farid Gayibov, who listened to the heads of regional offices, Olympic Sports Complexes and other subordinate institutions after the reports of the heads of relevant departments of the Ministry, gave relevant instructions and recommendations for further improvement of their activities.

Idman.biz