8 December 2023
EN

Guba 2024, Gabala 2025 were chosen as "Sports Capital" - PHOTO

Other
News
7 December 2023 21:00
The next Board meeting of the Ministry of Youth and Sports was held.

Idman.biz reports that at the meeting chaired by the chairman of the board, Minister Farid Gayibov, according to the agenda, the issues of selecting sports capitals for 2024-2025 and youth capital for 2025 were discussed.

Representatives of the candidate cities made a presentation and gave information. After the presentations, as a result of electronic voting, Guba was chosen as the "Sports Capital" for 2024 and Gabala for 2025.

The Youth Capital for 2025 was also announced at the collegium. After the presentation of the candidate cities, the city of Sumgayit was chosen as the "Youth Capital" for 2025.

It should be noted that the city of Lankaran was chosen as the "Youth Capital" of 2024 at the Board meeting held on January 19 this year.

The plan of sports competitions to be held next year was discussed and accepted among the employees of state institutions.

Idman.biz

