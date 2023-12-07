ACRF was selected as the most active sports organization of the year

The National Olympic Committee (NOC) held an event dedicated to the sports results of 2023.

Idman.biz reports that at the event held under the motto "Olympic Night", the names of the best in various nominations in the sports community were announced.

In 2023, the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation, which organizes the "President's Cup-2023" and "Mingechevir Regatta-2023" international competitions, and represents Azerbaijan in various international tournaments outside the country, was awarded the title of the most active sports institution of the year.

The prizes were presented to the winners by Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Vice Presidents of NOC Chingiz Huseynzade, Zemfira Meftahatdinova, Secretary General of NOC Azer Aliyev and other well-known sports figures.

Idman.biz