A partnership agreement on sports films was signed at the NOC

On December 5, the signing ceremony of the partnership agreement between the "Judo Club-2012" Public Union in connection with the National Television Festival of Sports Films and Programs established by the National Olympic Committee (NOC) was held in the administrative building.

Idman.biz reports that at the event organized at the NOC, the vice-president of the Committee Chingiz Huseynzade, general secretary Azer Aliyev, chairman of the "Judo Club-2012" public union Azer Askerov, director of the club Mubariz Jafarov, executive of "Azman Holding" company. director Ilham Ahmadov and official guests attended.

The policy implemented by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to turn sports and Olympism into a national movement in our country to ensure a healthy future of our people is being successfully continued. The holding of the National Television Festival of Sports Films and Programs established by the NOC is also of great importance in this field.

In addition to being one of the most important and brightest sports and cultural events in the country, this festival is the first competition of sports films and television programs.

Documentary and feature films dedicated to the promotion of sports and athletes, produced by state and private television channels, production studios, sports federations and commercial companies in 2022-2024, and television channels can participate in the festival.

The opening ceremony of the National Television Festival of Sports Films and Programs will take place in mid-December, and the closing ceremony will take place in March 2024.

During the event, the ceremony of announcing and rewarding the winners will be held, diplomas will be presented to all participants and laureates.

The award ceremony will be broadcast on television channels.

Authors and organizations wishing to participate in the festival can submit their films and programs to the Organizing Committee of the festival in the form of DVDs, flashcards or send them to the official e-mail address of the festival through the resources used for transferring other files. Acceptance of video products for the festival will continue until 30.01.2024.

Sports Films and Programs National Television Festival partner "Judo Club-2012", information partners AZTV, AZTV Idman, Ictimai TV, CBC Sport, "MIR" TV channels, "Olimpiya dunyasi" newspaper, "Olympic.az", "Olimpnews.az" ", "trend.az", "milli.az", "azernews" and "day.az" information portals.

