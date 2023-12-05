5 December 2023
EN

A partnership agreement on sports films was signed at the NOC

Other
News
5 December 2023 16:36
A partnership agreement on sports films was signed at the NOC

On December 5, the signing ceremony of the partnership agreement between the "Judo Club-2012" Public Union in connection with the National Television Festival of Sports Films and Programs established by the National Olympic Committee (NOC) was held in the administrative building.

Idman.biz reports that at the event organized at the NOC, the vice-president of the Committee Chingiz Huseynzade, general secretary Azer Aliyev, chairman of the "Judo Club-2012" public union Azer Askerov, director of the club Mubariz Jafarov, executive of "Azman Holding" company. director Ilham Ahmadov and official guests attended.

The policy implemented by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to turn sports and Olympism into a national movement in our country to ensure a healthy future of our people is being successfully continued. The holding of the National Television Festival of Sports Films and Programs established by the NOC is also of great importance in this field.

In addition to being one of the most important and brightest sports and cultural events in the country, this festival is the first competition of sports films and television programs.

Documentary and feature films dedicated to the promotion of sports and athletes, produced by state and private television channels, production studios, sports federations and commercial companies in 2022-2024, and television channels can participate in the festival.

The opening ceremony of the National Television Festival of Sports Films and Programs will take place in mid-December, and the closing ceremony will take place in March 2024.

During the event, the ceremony of announcing and rewarding the winners will be held, diplomas will be presented to all participants and laureates.
The award ceremony will be broadcast on television channels.

Authors and organizations wishing to participate in the festival can submit their films and programs to the Organizing Committee of the festival in the form of DVDs, flashcards or send them to the official e-mail address of the festival through the resources used for transferring other files. Acceptance of video products for the festival will continue until 30.01.2024.

Sports Films and Programs National Television Festival partner "Judo Club-2012", information partners AZTV, AZTV Idman, Ictimai TV, CBC Sport, "MIR" TV channels, "Olimpiya dunyasi" newspaper, "Olympic.az", "Olimpnews.az" ", "trend.az", "milli.az", "azernews" and "day.az" information portals.

Idman.biz

Related news

The meetings of the FIA General Assemblies have started in Baku – PHOTO
15:58
Other

The meetings of the FIA General Assemblies have started in Baku – PHOTO

The final meeting of the FIA General Assembly will be held at the Heydar Aliyev Center
FIA ​​General Assembly inducts parleys in Azerbaijan's Baku - PHOTO
14:55
Other

FIA ​​General Assembly inducts parleys in Azerbaijan's Baku - PHOTO

FIA (International Automobile Federation) Week continues in Baku
Konul Nurullayeva: "There is no candidate for Islamiad other than Riyadh for now" - INTERVIEW
13:40
Other

Konul Nurullayeva: "There is no candidate for Islamiad other than Riyadh for now" - INTERVIEW

Interview of Konul Nurullayeva, Chairman of the Inspection Committee of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF), Member of the Milli Majlis, on Idman.biz website
FIA president arrived in Baku - PHOTO
09:25
Other

FIA president arrived in Baku - PHOTO

International Automobile Federation (FIA) President Mohammed Ben Sulayem arrived in Baku
FIA week has started in Baku - VIDEO - PHOTO
4 December 19:44
Other

FIA week has started in Baku - VIDEO - PHOTO

Today, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) took a week in Azerbaijan
Farid Gayibov was awarded with a special medal and award – PHOTO
4 December 15:37
Other

Farid Gayibov was awarded with a special medal and award – PHOTO

On December 1-2, the 30th anniversary congress of European Gymnastics was held in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria

Most read

The European Gymnastics Congress was held in Bulgaria
2 December 21:21
Gymnastics

The European Gymnastics Congress was held in Bulgaria

On December 1-2, the Congress of European Gymnastics (EG) was held in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria
The Red Devils and Jim Ratcliffe to confirm stake sale
09:48
World football

The Red Devils and Jim Ratcliffe to confirm stake sale

A stake sale will be confirmed between Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Manchester United next week
The EURO-2024 draw has been made: Turkiye vs Portugal - GROUPS
2 December 22:19
World football

The EURO-2024 draw has been made: Turkiye vs Portugal - GROUPS

The draw for the 2024 European Football Championship final round was made today
The Republican Tournament in jiu-jitsu was held, the Brazilian ambassador watched the fights - PHOTO
4 December 13:55
Other

The Republican Tournament in jiu-jitsu was held, the Brazilian ambassador watched the fights - PHOTO

At the end of the competition, the winners were awarded with medals, certificates and prizes