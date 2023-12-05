The meetings of the FIA General Assemblies have started in Baku – PHOTO

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) week continues in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that the meetings within the framework of the FIA General Assembly started today in the morning with the participation of FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

To participate in the FIA week, automobile organizations from different countries of the world and prominent figures of automobile sports gathered in Baku.

The General Assembly, convened annually or in an extraordinary manner, is the supreme decision-making body of the FIA and consists of motor sports federations (clubs) representing member organizations of the International Automobile Federation and clubs operating in the field of mobility. The purpose of this event, which is held every year in different countries, is to discuss various topics in the field of motor sports and industry.

In general, representatives from 128 countries, club representatives, as well as representatives joining the event online participate in the Baku events of the Federation.

Internal meetings of FIA General Assemblies will continue until December 8. On December 8, the final meeting of the FIA General Assembly will be held at the Heydar Aliyev Center.



