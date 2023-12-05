FIA ​​General Assembly inducts parleys in Azerbaijan's Baku - PHOTO

FIA (International Automobile Federation) Week continues in Baku, Idman.biz reports.

Meetings of the FIA General Assembly began this morning, with FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem in attendance.

Representatives of automotive organizations from around the world, as well as important characters in motor sports, gathered in Baku for FIA Week.

The Federation's supreme governing body, comprised of delegates from FIA's member associations and clubs engaged in the field of mobility, convenes once a year or through exceptional meetings. The goal of this event is to explore various themes related to motorsport and the automobile sector.

Representatives from 128 countries attended FIA events in Baku, including club members and online participants.

The FIA General Assembly will go on with Baku meetings until December 8 with its final meeting on December 8 at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Idman.biz