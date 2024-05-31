31 May 2024
EN

Azerbaijan in Paris-2024: 35 athletes, 14 categories

Olympics 2024
News
31 May 2024 14:31
25
The Azerbaijani national team has received 1 more license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Boxer Malik Hasanov signed this success, Idman.biz reports.

The Azerbaijani athlete competing in the weight category of 63.5 kg got the ticket to the French capital at the II World Olympic Qualifying Tournament held in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand. He was the owner of the fourth license of our boxing team for Paris-2024.

With this, the number of athletes of the Azerbaijan national team who won licenses in 14 sports increased to 35.

Athletes who qualified for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games

Badminton
Ade Resky Dwicahyo (men, individual)
Keisha Fatima Zahra (women, individual)

Rhythmic gymnastics
Zohra Aghamirova
Group movements team (Laman Alimuradova, Kamila Aliyeva, Yelizaveta Luzan, Gullu Aghalarzade and Darya Sorokina)

Trampoline gymnastics
Seljan Magsudova

Freestyle wrestling
Aliabbas Rzazade (57 kg)
Haji Aliyev (65 kg)
Turan Bayramov (74 kg)
Osman Nurmagomedov (86 kg)
Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg)
Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg)

Greco-Roman wrestling
Murad Mammadov (60 kg)
Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg)
Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg)
Rafig Huseynov (87 kg)
Sabah Shariati (130 kg)

Women's wrestling
Maria Stadnik (50 kg)

Athletics
Anna Skydan, hammer throwing

Boxing
Nijat Huseynov (51 kg)
Malik Hasanov (63.5 kg)
Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg)
Muhammad Abdullayev (+92 kg)

Taekwondo
Kashim Magomedov (58 kg)

Shooting
Ruslan Lunev (10 m, air pistol)

Basketball
Women's team, 3x3 type

Rowing
Diana Dymchenko, (2000 m, academic rowing)

Triathlon
Rostislav Pevtsov

Fencing
Anna Bashta, (saber)

Idman.biz

