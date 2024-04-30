Paris-2024 is in danger

Holding the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games is threatening.

Idman.biz reports that it was caused by the spread of dengue fever in France.

This year, 1,679 such infections were registered. A year ago, 131 diseases were detected in the corresponding period. The virus has reached the center from Martinique and Guadeloupe, the country's epidemic-affected departments. French health services have announced that they are ready to fight any infection during the Olympics.

It should be noted that the Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11.

Idman.biz