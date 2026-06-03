Azerbaijan to face Serbia in European Minifootball Championship semi-finals

The Azerbaijan national minifootball team will take on Serbia tonight in the semi-finals of the European Minifootball Championship in Bratislava, Slovakia, İdman.Biz reports.

Led by head coach Elshad Guliyev, Azerbaijan have emerged as one of the tournament’s standout teams after producing a series of impressive performances on their way to the last four.

The semi-final clash will be played at the Tipos Arena and is scheduled to kick off at 22:45 Baku time.

In the other semi-final, Hungary and Ukraine will battle for a place in the final, with that match beginning at 21:15.

Azerbaijan progressed through the group stage with a perfect record, defeating Austria 1-0, Italy 3-0 and France 3-2 to finish top of Group F.

The team then maintained their strong form in the knockout rounds, overcoming Kazakhstan 3-2 before securing an emphatic 5-2 victory over the Czech Republic in the quarter-finals.

Having already scored 15 goals in five matches, Azerbaijan will now look to continue their remarkable run and move one step closer to a historic European title.