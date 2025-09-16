Crawford–Alvarez fight breaks TV records with 41 million viewers

The undisputed super middleweight world title fight between Terence Crawford and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez set a record television audience for bouts at this level.

Idman.biz, citing the streaming platform Netflix, reports that the official broadcasts of the fight attracted more than 41 million viewers worldwide.

Over 20 million of them watched the bout live. By the platform’s account, this makes it the most-watched men’s championship fight of the 21st century.

Among women’s boxing, the November 2024 title clash between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano was watched by 74 million viewers. Meanwhile, the non-title fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson drew an estimated audience of 108 million.

On the night of September 13–14 in Las Vegas, USA, Crawford defeated Alvarez by unanimous decision and claimed the undisputed super middleweight crown. In doing so, he became the first boxer in history to achieve undisputed champion status in three different weight divisions.

The American fighter’s professional record now stands at 42 wins with no losses. Alvarez, meanwhile, has 63 wins, 3 losses, and 2 draws. Prior to facing Crawford, the Mexican had only been defeated by Floyd Mayweather and Dmitrii Bivol.

