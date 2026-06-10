10 June 2026
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Tickets go on sale for UFC Fight Night in Baku

MMA
News
10 June 2026 10:14
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Tickets go on sale for UFC Fight Night in Baku

Tickets for the upcoming UFC Fight Night event in Baku have officially gone on sale, with prices ranging from AZN 50 to AZN 2,200 depending on the seating sector.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the tournament will take place on June 27 at the National Gymnastics Arena and will mark a historic occasion as the UFC stages an event in Azerbaijan for the second time.

The main event of the evening will feature Azerbaijani lightweight Rafael Fiziev taking on Mexico's Manuel Torres. Another highly anticipated bout on the card will see Russian middleweight Sharabutdin Magomedov face Brazil's Michel Pereira.

Local fans will also be paying close attention to Azerbaijani lightweight Nazim Sadykhov, who is scheduled to meet Brazil's Mateus Camilo. Sadykhov enters the fight with a professional record of 11 victories and two defeats from 14 bouts.

Other notable matchups include Ikram Aliskerov against Brunno Ferreira, Asu Almabayev versus Charles Johnson, and Marvin Vettori's clash with Ismail Naurdiev. Azerbaijani fighter Farman Hasanov is also set to compete against American opponent Eric Nolan.

The final order of the bouts may still be adjusted as the event approaches, but anticipation among MMA fans continues to grow ahead of one of the biggest combat sports events ever held in Azerbaijan.

Idman.Biz
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