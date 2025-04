The ASED-16 professional MMA tournament is set to take place in Sumgayit.

The fight night, scheduled for May 7, is dedicated to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Idman.biz reports.

The tournament will be held at the Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex, featuring 12 intense bouts.

Notably, the opening ceremony will be attended by Zakir Farajov, the head of the Sumgayit City Executive Authority.

Idman.biz