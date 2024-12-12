Nariman Abbasov erupts: “They are fraudsters, everything was planned from the beginning”

“I was the indisputable winner.”

This is what Azerbaijan's MMA fighter Nariman Abbasov (77 kg) shared with Idman.biz regarding his recent fight at the Hype Fighting Championship in Moscow, where he faced Marif Piraev for the championship belt.

Abbasov stated that while it was agreed the fight would be judged by MMA referees, this was not the case: "The organizers invited pankration referees. So, it seems they had already made plans to give the advantage to Marif. Unfortunately, we found this out later."

He added that his Russian opponent came to the Hype Fighting Championship specifically for the rematch: "Even if this organization hadn't existed, if another one had invited him, we would have agreed. Everyone can see what’s happening. It was an unprofessional move. From now on, we will have nothing to do with the ‘Hype Fighting Championship.’ They are fraudsters. I said from the start, whoever the referee is, the decision must be fair. I never expected such dirty tricks. This organization will eventually shut down. They are not on the right path.”

In the five-round bout, Piraev was declared the winner by unanimous decision. With this victory, Piraev avenged his loss to Abbasov in their 2022 fight.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz