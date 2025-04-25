25 April 2025
EN

Over 80% of Azerbaijan Grand Prix tickets sold to foreign fans

MMA
News
25 April 2025 11:49
42
Over 80% of Azerbaijan Grand Prix tickets sold to foreign fans

“UFC’s arrival in Baku marks a new chapter in Azerbaijan’s sports history.”

This statement was made by Magsud Farzullayev, CEO of the Baku City Circuit Operations Company, Idman.biz reports.

He shared his thoughts on the ticket sales for the upcoming “UFC Fight Night” in Baku, which started today:

“Azerbaijan continues to successfully host major international events. Our partnership with the UFC is a natural continuation of the country’s dynamic progress in sports and the government’s effective sports policy. We are grateful to all partners and sponsors supporting this event.”

Farzullayev also touched on another major event — the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix:
“There are less than five months left until the race, and preparations are progressing rapidly. The results are even better than expected — over 80% of ticket buyers are foreign nationals.”

For reference, UFC Fight Night will be held on June 21 at Baku Crystal Hall, while the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is scheduled for September 19–21.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Eight fights officially coonfirmed for UFC Fight Night in Baku
14:16
MMA

Eight fights officially coonfirmed for UFC Fight Night in Baku

The official UFC website has confirmed eight main card bouts
Ticket prices for UFC Fight Night in Baku announced
24 April 16:23
MMA

Ticket prices for UFC Fight Night in Baku announced

The prices for the world-famous UFC Fight Night tournament, hosted by Azerbaijan for the first time, have been announced

Nazim ‘Black Wolf’ Sadykhov to face Brazilian Fighter in UFC bout in Baku
22 April 16:43
MMA

Nazim ‘Black Wolf’ Sadykhov to face Brazilian Fighter in UFC bout in Baku

Azerbaijani lightweight MMA fighter Nazim Sadykhov is set to return to the octagon on June 21 as part of the UFC’s debut event in Baku
Khabib Nurmagomedov: "Only victory in hospitable Azerbaijan" - PHOTO
22 April 14:15
MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov: "Only victory in hospitable Azerbaijan" - PHOTO

Nurmagomedov, who is coaching Tagir Ulanbekov, is confident that his fighter will claim victory when he steps into the octagon in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijani MMA fighter dies at 23
19 April 16:10
MMA

Azerbaijani MMA fighter dies at 23

Azerbaijani MMA fighter Anar Salamov has passed away

Tofig Musayev to make UFC debut in Baku
18 April 14:55
MMA

Tofig Musayev to make UFC debut in Baku

Azerbaijan’s MMA fighter Tofig Musayev is set to make his long-awaited debut in the UFC

Most read

New rule in works: No extra time in Champions League
24 April 11:46
Football

New rule in works: No extra time in Champions League

UEFA is seriously considering removing extra time from the Champions League

Pep Guardiola and wife Cristina Serra may reconcile after divorce reports
10:11
Football

Pep Guardiola and wife Cristina Serra may reconcile after divorce reports

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and his wife Cristina Serra are reportedly considering a reconciliation
Ticket prices for UFC Fight Night in Baku announced
24 April 16:23
MMA

Ticket prices for UFC Fight Night in Baku announced

The prices for the world-famous UFC Fight Night tournament, hosted by Azerbaijan for the first time, have been announced

WATCH: Lionel Messi’s three-game drought continues as Inter Miami lose
09:42
Football

WATCH: Lionel Messi’s three-game drought continues as Inter Miami lose

The CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals have officially kicked off