Over 80% of Azerbaijan Grand Prix tickets sold to foreign fans

“UFC’s arrival in Baku marks a new chapter in Azerbaijan’s sports history.”

This statement was made by Magsud Farzullayev, CEO of the Baku City Circuit Operations Company, Idman.biz reports.

He shared his thoughts on the ticket sales for the upcoming “UFC Fight Night” in Baku, which started today:

“Azerbaijan continues to successfully host major international events. Our partnership with the UFC is a natural continuation of the country’s dynamic progress in sports and the government’s effective sports policy. We are grateful to all partners and sponsors supporting this event.”

Farzullayev also touched on another major event — the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix:

“There are less than five months left until the race, and preparations are progressing rapidly. The results are even better than expected — over 80% of ticket buyers are foreign nationals.”

For reference, UFC Fight Night will be held on June 21 at Baku Crystal Hall, while the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is scheduled for September 19–21.

