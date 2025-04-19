19 April 2025
EN

Azerbaijani MMA fighter dies at 23

MMA
News
19 April 2025 16:10
8
Azerbaijani MMA fighter dies at 23

Azerbaijani MMA fighter Anar Salamov has passed away.

The athlete's relatives informed Idman.biz about this.

23-year-old Salamov died today of cancer.

Aytac Sahad

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Tofig Musayev to make UFC debut in Baku
18 April 14:55
MMA

Tofig Musayev to make UFC debut in Baku

Azerbaijan’s MMA fighter Tofig Musayev is set to make his long-awaited debut in the UFC
UFC Baku fight card taking shape
17 April 12:39
MMA

UFC Baku fight card taking shape

The fight card for UFC 260, set to take place in Baku on June 21, is gradually being finalized
WATCH: MMA fighter punches rowdy fan - NICHOLSON’S SIDE OF STORY
16 April 11:28
MMA

WATCH: MMA fighter punches rowdy fan - NICHOLSON’S SIDE OF STORY

"Some souls should be recycled by the good Lord"
Irina Alekseeva: “It will be my first time in Baku, but I’m sure I’ll have a fanbase there too”
15 April 14:29
MMA

Irina Alekseeva: “It will be my first time in Baku, but I’m sure I’ll have a fanbase there too”

Russian UFC fighter Irina Alekseeva shared her excitement ahead of her upcoming bout in Azerbaijan
Akif Guluzade faces Bangkok challenge - PHOTO
15 April 13:56
MMA

Akif Guluzade faces Bangkok challenge - PHOTO

The date of Azerbaijani kickboxer Akif Guluzade’s next bout has been confirmed
Minister of Youth and Sports: “Hosting the UFC tournament is another success for Azerbaijani sports”
14 April 09:10
MMA

Minister of Youth and Sports: “Hosting the UFC tournament is another success for Azerbaijani sports”

Farid Gayibov emphasized the significance of Azerbaijan hosting the world-renowned UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) for the first time

Most read

Conference League quarter-finals: Chelsea, Betis, Fiorentina and Rapid eye semi-final spot
17 April 10:41
Football

Conference League quarter-finals: Chelsea, Betis, Fiorentina and Rapid eye semi-final spot

The UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-finals will conclude tonight with four second-leg clashes
Europa League quarter-finals: Home challenge for Man Utd, away test for Tottenham
17 April 10:27
Football

Europa League quarter-finals: Home challenge for Man Utd, away test for Tottenham

The UEFA Europa League quarter-finals conclude tonight with four decisive second-leg fixtures
WATCH: Lionel Messi opens up: “You’re Messi’s son, you have to play well”
18 April 09:50
Football

WATCH: Lionel Messi opens up: “You’re Messi’s son, you have to play well”

Lionel Messi shared rare insights into family life, his children's budding football talents, and his mindset as he prepares for a demanding year ahead
Raffaeli takes lead at Baku World Cup – UPDATED – PHOTO
18 April 16:47
Gymnastics

Raffaeli takes lead at Baku World Cup – UPDATED – PHOTO

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is underway in Baku, bringing together top talents from across the globe