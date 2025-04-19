Azerbaijani MMA fighter dies at 23

Azerbaijani MMA fighter Anar Salamov has passed away.
The athlete's relatives informed Idman.biz about this.
23-year-old Salamov died today of cancer.
Aytac Sahad
Idman.biz
