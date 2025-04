“We’re coming to hospitable Azerbaijan with Tagir Ulanbekov. Only victory.”

This is what former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov wrote in a post about the upcoming UFC event in Baku, Idman.biz reports.

Nurmagomedov, who is coaching Tagir Ulanbekov, is confident that his fighter will claim victory when he steps into the octagon in Azerbaijan.

The UFC event is scheduled to take place in Baku on June 21.

Idman.biz