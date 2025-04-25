Eight fights officially coonfirmed for UFC Fight Night in Baku

The number of fights for the UFC tournament scheduled for June 21 in Baku continues to grow.
The official UFC website has confirmed eight main card bouts, including a lightweight fight between Azerbaijani Nazim Sadikhov and Brazilian Nikolas Motta.
The main event of the tournament will feature a light heavyweight clash between former UFC champion Jamaal Hill and former title contender Khalil Rountree.
Confirmed fight card for the Baku tournament:
Light Heavyweight
Jamaal Hill (USA) vs. Khalil Rountree (USA)
Heavyweight
Rizvan Kuniev (Russia) vs. Curtis Blaydes (USA)
Flyweight
Kyoshi Horiguchi (Japan) vs. Tagir Ulanbekov (Russia)
Lightweight
Nazim Sadikhov (Azerbaijan) vs. Nikolas Motta (Brazil)
Heavyweight
Mohammed Usman (Nigeria) vs. Hamdi Abdelwahab (Egypt)
Women’s Lightweight
Irina Alekseyeva (Russia) vs. Klaudia Siqula (Poland)
Women’s Lightweight
Melissa Mullins (England) vs. Darya Jeleznyakova (Russia)
Preliminary Card (Prelims, ABC/ESPN+)
Middleweight
Park Jun-Yong (South Korea) vs. Ismail Naurdiev (Morocco)
Idman.biz