Eight fights officially coonfirmed for UFC Fight Night in Baku

The number of fights for the UFC tournament scheduled for June 21 in Baku continues to grow.

The official UFC website has confirmed eight main card bouts, including a lightweight fight between Azerbaijani Nazim Sadikhov and Brazilian Nikolas Motta.

The main event of the tournament will feature a light heavyweight clash between former UFC champion Jamaal Hill and former title contender Khalil Rountree.

Confirmed fight card for the Baku tournament:

Light Heavyweight

Jamaal Hill (USA) vs. Khalil Rountree (USA)

Heavyweight

Rizvan Kuniev (Russia) vs. Curtis Blaydes (USA)

Flyweight

Kyoshi Horiguchi (Japan) vs. Tagir Ulanbekov (Russia)

Lightweight

Nazim Sadikhov (Azerbaijan) vs. Nikolas Motta (Brazil)

Heavyweight

Mohammed Usman (Nigeria) vs. Hamdi Abdelwahab (Egypt)

Women’s Lightweight

Irina Alekseyeva (Russia) vs. Klaudia Siqula (Poland)

Women’s Lightweight

Melissa Mullins (England) vs. Darya Jeleznyakova (Russia)

Preliminary Card (Prelims, ABC/ESPN+)

Middleweight

Park Jun-Yong (South Korea) vs. Ismail Naurdiev (Morocco)

