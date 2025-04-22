Nazim ‘Black Wolf’ Sadykhov to face Brazilian Fighter in UFC bout in Baku

Azerbaijani lightweight MMA fighter Nazim Sadykhov is set to return to the octagon on June 21 as part of the UFC’s debut event in Baku.

Sadykhov, known as “The Black Wolf,” will go up against Brazil’s Nikolas Motta. The bout has been officially confirmed by UFC representatives, Idman.biz reports.

The 30-year-old Sadykhov remains undefeated in his four UFC appearances so far. He has secured stoppage wins over Evan Elder, Terrance McKinney, and Ismael Bonfim, while his fight against Viacheslav Borshchev ended in a draw.

His opponent, 32-year-old Nikolas Motta, is coming off two consecutive victories—a technical knockout win over Tom Nolan and a unanimous decision against Maheshate Haishaer.

The main event of the UFC Baku card will feature a light heavyweight clash between Americans Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree.

Idman.biz