A fight night of "New Generation Fighting" organization belonging to Zabit Samadov was held in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that 9 fights were held under MMA rules within the competition.

Another fight was organized according to kickboxing rules. The main fight of the night took place between Azerbaijani Mohammadali Osmanli and Moroccan Omar Ashur. Osmanli won the match by technical knockout.

It should be noted that this is the 4th tournament of "New Generation Fighting".

