Topuria sets conditions for next fight as lightweight champion weighs options

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria has outlined his approach to selecting future opponents, making it clear that not every fight currently on offer meets his expectations, Idman.Biz reports.

Speaking to Spanish outlet Marca, the 28-year-old suggested that he is no longer interested in facing opponents who do not carry personal or sporting significance. Instead, Topuria is prioritising high-profile matchups that generate excitement among fans and align with his ambitions at the top of the sport.

“If it’s a contest against someone who means nothing to me, I might not compete,” Topuria said. “But if it’s someone who truly motivates me, who gives the public desire and hope, then I will accept it.”

Topuria has rapidly risen through the ranks since joining the UFC in 2020. He claimed the featherweight title in 2024 and successfully defended it before moving up in weight. In 2025, he captured the lightweight belt, becoming one of the few fighters in recent years to achieve championship success across two divisions.

His latest comments come at a time when speculation continues to grow over potential superfights, with the Georgian now in a position to shape the direction of his career by choosing opponents that enhance both his legacy and global appeal.