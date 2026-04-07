7 April 2026
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Makhachev explains why Topuria fight collapsed

MMA
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7 April 2026 10:06
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Makhachev explains why Topuria fight collapsed

Russian fighter Islam Makhachev has revealed why his anticipated bout with Georgian star Ilia Topuria failed to materialise, pointing to financial disagreements as the key reason behind the collapse, Idman.Biz reports.

Speaking via social media, the reigning UFC welterweight champion said he had agreed to headline a planned event at the White House, but the fight ultimately fell through after Topuria’s camp made what he described as unrealistic financial demands.

“I’m tired of hearing made-up stories from Topuria and his team,” Makhachev wrote. “I got a call and accepted the fight at the White House. The next day I was told he asked for an unrealistic fee. The UFC rejected the terms, and he pulled out. That’s it, nothing more.”

The bout had been expected to generate major interest, particularly given Topuria’s rising profile in the promotion. However, it has since been confirmed that the Georgian will instead headline the event against Justin Gaethje.

Makhachev also claimed that even Topuria’s manager had acknowledged the situation, urging his rival to stop offering conflicting versions of events in public interviews.

Idman.Biz
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