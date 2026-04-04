McGregor returns to boxing ring for exhibition bout in Dublin

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has made a surprise appearance in the boxing ring, taking part in an exhibition bout in Dublin, İdman.Biz reports.

According to MMA Junkie, the fight took place at Crumlin Boxing Club, where the Irish fighter competed in protective gear. McGregor completed a three-round contest and twice sent his opponent into a standing knockdown, showcasing sharpness despite his long absence from competition.

The appearance comes amid ongoing speculation about McGregor’s potential return to top-level fighting. Recent reports have suggested he could face Max Holloway at a UFC event scheduled for 11 July, although no official confirmation has been made.

McGregor has not fought in the Octagon since 2021, when he suffered a serious leg injury in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. Since then, questions have remained over his future in the sport, making his latest outing a notable development for fans and analysts alike.