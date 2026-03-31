31 March 2026
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Possible next opponent named for Tofiq Musayev

MMA
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31 March 2026 11:33
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Possible next opponent named for Tofiq Musayev

Following his impressive win over Ignacio Bahamondes at UFC Fight Night in Seattle, speculation has already begun about who Tofiq Musayev could face next inside the Octagon.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing MMA Mania, American lightweight Drew Dober has emerged as a potential opponent for the Azerbaijani fighter. The outlet had previously floated the same matchup, noting that Musayev is stylistically better suited to face strikers like Dober rather than grapplers such as Myktybek Orolbai of Kyrgyzstan, who handed him a loss in his UFC debut in Baku on June 21, 2025.

The logic behind the matchup is clear. In Seattle, Musayev defeated Bahamondes via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-27) in a bout that earned Fight of the Night honors, with both fighters taking home $100,000 bonuses. The performance reinforced Musayev’s reputation as a dangerous striker who thrives in high-paced, stand-up exchanges.

Dober, meanwhile, is widely regarded as one of the most entertaining lightweights on the roster. The 37-year-old veteran is known for his knockout power and aggressive style. In his most recent outing on March 7, 2026, at UFC 326 in Las Vegas, he knocked out Michael Johnson in the second round and earned a Performance of the Night bonus. According to ESPN, Dober holds a professional record of 29-15.

A potential Musayev vs. Dober clash would likely deliver fireworks, matching two aggressive fighters who rarely rely on cautious tactics.

It is also worth noting that Musayev revealed he suffered a broken hand during his fight against Bahamondes. Despite the injury, he is aiming for a quick recovery and hopes to compete at the upcoming UFC event in Baku, scheduled for June 27.

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