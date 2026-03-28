28 March 2026
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Naudiev vs Vettori could be added to UFC Baku card

MMA
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28 March 2026 15:26
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Naudiev vs Vettori could be added to UFC Baku card

Another potential bout has emerged for the upcoming UFC event in Baku, scheduled for 27 June, as the promotion continues to shape its fight card for its return to Azerbaijan.

According to İdman.Biz, a middleweight clash between Ismail Naurdiev and former title challenger Marvin Vettori is being discussed, with sources close to Naurdiev’s camp indicating that negotiations are underway. However, the fight has not yet been officially announced by the UFC.

Naurdiev, 29, returned to the promotion in 2024 after a lengthy absence and has since recorded two wins and one defeat, including a recent knockout victory over Ryan Loder. Vettori, 32, enters the potential bout on a four-fight losing streak and is likely to view the contest as a crucial opportunity to revive his career.

The Baku event is already generating significant interest, with previously reported match-ups including Ikram Aliskerov vs Bruno Ferreira and Nursulton Ruziboev vs Andrey Pulyaev. Another bout that has been widely discussed is Shara Magomedov against Michel Pereira, although it also remains unconfirmed.

While Azerbaijani fighters are expected to feature on the card, no official names have been announced so far for the event at Baku Crystal Hall.

Tags: UFC, Baku, Ismail Naurdiev, Marvin Vettori, MMA, Azerbaijan

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