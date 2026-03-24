25 March 2026
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Dana White rules out UFC fighters taking part in Zuffa Boxing bouts

MMA
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24 March 2026 16:42
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Dana White rules out UFC fighters taking part in Zuffa Boxing bouts

UFC president Dana White has made it clear that fighters under contract with the promotion will not be allowed to compete in boxing matches under the Zuffa Boxing project, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking to media, White stressed that crossover bouts do not align with the organisation’s sporting priorities, underlining that the UFC remains focused on delivering elite mixed martial arts competition rather than branching into hybrid ventures.

The stance comes despite growing interest among several high-profile fighters in testing themselves in professional boxing. Names such as Alex Pereira, Ilia Topuria and Tom Aspinall have all previously expressed a desire to step into the boxing ring.

White, however, reiterated that his vision is to see the world’s best fighters compete against each other within the UFC framework, rather than pursue opportunities outside the promotion. His comments signal a firm position from the organisation amid ongoing discussions around Zuffa Boxing and potential crossover events.

The decision highlights the UFC’s intent to maintain control over its talent and protect the integrity of its product, even as combat sports continue to explore new commercial formats.

Idman.Biz
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