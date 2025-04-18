Irina Zaretska: "I’m happy to feel the thrill of competition again"

"I’m really happy to be back. It’s been a long journey to get here."

Azerbaijani karate star Irina Zaretska (68 kg) shared her thoughts with the World Karate Federation’s media channel ahead of the Premier League event kicking off in Cairo, Egypt, Idman.biz reports.

Returning to the tatami after maternity leave, the three-time world champion is brimming with energy and determination to prove herself once again:

"I’ve trained hard for a long time to get back in shape and show that I’m still part of this sport. I live by the motto ‘Karate is my life.’ Life changes—I’m now a proud mother to a beautiful baby—but karate remains a part of who I am. I’m happy to feel the thrill of competition again."

Idman.biz