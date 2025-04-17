17 April 2025
EN

Bronze medalist from the Premier League to compete in Cairo

Karate
News
17 April 2025 16:41
19
The Azerbaijani national team has expanded its lineup for the upcoming Premier League stage in Cairo, the capital of Egypt.

The team now includes six athletes, Idman.biz reports.

Alongside three-time world champion Irina Zaretska (68 kg), Aminaga Guliyev (60 kg), Nuran Rzazada (67 kg), and Turgut Hasanov (84 kg), two more athletes – Farid Agayev (75 kg) and Madina Sadygov (55 kg) – will also take part in the competition. Both previously won bronze at the Premier League stage in China.

Set to begin on April 18, the tournament will feature karatekas from 65 countries.

