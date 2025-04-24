Rzazade in the top "three" in the Premier League

World Karate Federation (WKF) has updated the general tournament table of the Premier League after the stage held in Cairo.

After three tournaments held in the series, Nuran Rzazade (67 kg) has the best result among Azerbaijani athletes, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani karateka, who won the bronze medal of the Premier League in China, is in third place with 960 points.

Farid Aghayev (75 kg) is also in a fairly high position and he also won a bronze medal at the stage held in China. Azerbaijani athlete is fifth in his weight category

Both karatekas will perform in the final stage of the Premier League, which will start on May 30 in Rabat, Morocco.

Idman.biz