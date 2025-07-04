Azerbaijani karate team eyes final World Championship spots in Paris

Azerbaijani karate athletes will have another chance to qualify for the World Championship, which will be held in Cairo, Egypt.

A qualification tournament will take place in Paris from October 17 to 19, just before the World Championship, where the final spots for the main event of the season will be determined, Idman.biz reports.

The Azerbaijani team is hopeful of securing several slots for the World Championship at the event in the French capital.

Currently, only Irina Zaretska (68 kg), as a reigning world champion, has secured her place at the upcoming World Championship.

Unlike previous years, changes have been made to the qualification system. Athletes can now qualify through world rankings and continental championships. However, since this year’s European Championship was held in Yerevan, the Azerbaijani team did not participate in that event.

The World Championship will be held from November 27 to 30.

