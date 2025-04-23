23 April 2025
EN

Zaretska’s opponents at World Games announced

Karate
News
23 April 2025 12:13
10
All of Azerbaijani national team member Irina Zaretska’s opponents in the upcoming World Games, to be held in Chengdu, China, have been determined.

Eight athletes will compete in each weight category in karate, Idman.biz reports.

The first qualification spots for the World Games were awarded at the 2023 World Championships held in Budapest, where Zaretska claimed her third consecutive world title. Her final opponent at that event, Elena Quirici (Switzerland), and bronze medalist Seiko Zephaniah (Indonesia) will also compete in China.

The remaining participants were determined based on rankings. They are Eda Eltemur (Turkiye), Hadir Hendy (Egypt), Kama Tsubasa (Japan), Jiaojiao Li (China), and Thalya Sombe (France).

The World Games will take place from August 7 to 17.

Idman.biz

