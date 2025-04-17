Karate World awaits Zaretska’s comeback: All eyes on Cairo

The Karate1 Premier League stage kicking off tomorrow in Cairo will be particularly significant for one major reason – the long-awaited return of Irina Zaretska (68 kg) to top-level competition.

In truth, the three-time world champion never truly left the sport – she simply took a break due to the birth of her child. Now, she's back to prove her dominance once again, Idman.biz reports.

Zaretska’s last official competition was the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, where she emerged victorious. That triumph earned her a phenomenal achievement – winning three consecutive world titles without a single defeat. In the Budapest final, she overpowered Switzerland’s Elena Quirici, solidifying her legacy as one of the sport's greats.

Zaretska is considered one of the most consistent karatekas in terms of results. So much so that even during her time away, no one managed to overtake her in the world rankings. She remains the number one athlete in her category and is always a top contender for gold in any tournament she enters.

Her return brings with it not only experience but an impressive medal haul. Before her 2023 world title, she had already reached the podium six times that year. After earning bronze in Cairo, she went on to win silver at the European Championships in Guadalajara and gold at the Premier League stage in Rabat. Her winning streak continued at the European Games in Krakow, where she clinched the title and became the first karateka to win medals at all three editions of the European Games — including two golds. She later secured bronze at the Premier League stage in Fukuoka and wrapped up the season with a strong showing in Dublin.

Throughout her break, Zaretska made it clear that she had no intention of retiring. She reassured fans that her competitive spirit remained intact and even raised an important question to the World Karate Federation (WKF): “I’m serious – I’ve already started preparing for the new season. But I have a question for the WKF. Will there be kids’ rooms in the arenas?”

Looking ahead, Zaretska’s calendar includes the World Games in Chengdu from August 7–17, and the season’s biggest event – the World Championships – set for November 27–30 in Cairo. That makes her current return to Egypt a perfect opportunity to test herself on the same stage ahead of the world title defense.

Zaki Feyzullayev

Idman.biz