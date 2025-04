The Premier League stage of karate continues in Cairo.

Four Azerbaijani athletes have already finished their performance, Idman.biz reports.

Aminagha Guliyev (60 kg), Nuran Rzazade (66 kg), Farid Aghayev (75 kg) and Medina Sadigova (55 kg) failed to qualify for the group stage.

Three-time world champion Irina Zaretska (68 kg) and Turgut Hasanov (84 kg) will join the fight today.

Idman.biz