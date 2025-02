The 2025 EKF Cadet Championship has officially begun today in Bielsko-Biała, Poland, featuring over 1,200 participants from 49 countries.

These figures were announced by the European Karate Federation (EKF), Idman.biz reports.

EKF President Antonio Espinós highlighted the significance of this tournament, noting that it is the second major karate event in Bielsko-Biała following the 2023 European Games.

Notably, Azerbaijan will be represented by 28 athletes in the competition.

Idman.biz