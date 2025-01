Azerbaijan’s karate team will participate in the Premier League tournament, scheduled to take place in Paris, France, from January 24 to 26.

The team lineup includes Turgut Hasanov (84 kg), Fidan Teymurova (50 kg), and Nuran Rzazade (67 kg), Idman.biz reports.

Participants in the Premier League stages will have the opportunity to earn points toward qualification for the World Championship.

The Paris tournament is expected to feature karate athletes from over 80 countries.

