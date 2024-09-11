12 September 2024
Six Azerbaijani karate players to represent Azerbaijan in Series A

11 September 2024 18:27
The final round of karate series A is scheduled in Salzburg (Austria) from September 13 to 15.

Idman.biz reports that 1300 athletes from 78 countries will take part there.

The Azerbaijani team will be represented in the competition by six athletes. Ramil Bakhshaliyev (67 kg), Inci Azizova, Khumar Alibeyova (both 50 kg), Suada Karimova (55 kg), Aysu Aliyeva and Renata Arabli (both 67 kg) will perform in Austria.

The previous stages of the series A were held in Athens (Greece) and Larnaca (Cyprus).

