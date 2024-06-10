Two bronze medals in the Premier League

The World Karate Federation (WKF) concluded the Premier League series.

Idman.biz reports that during the four stages of the competition, Azerbaijani athletes stepped on the podium twice.

Turgut Hasanov (84 kg) won bronze at the stage held in Antalya. Fidan Teymurova (50 kg) achieved the same success in Paris.

It should be noted that the points collected in the current season of the Premier League are important in terms of qualifying for the world championship to be held in Cairo next year.

Idman.biz