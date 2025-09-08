New Lion Judo Club Hall opens in Baku - PHOTO

The opening ceremony of the new hall of the “Lion” Judo Club was held in Baku.

The event was attended by adviser to the president of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF) Natig Baghirov, member of the AJF Executive Committee and manager of domestic competitions Agayar Akhundzada, head coach of the men’s national team Elkhan Mammadov, well-known athletes, and guests, Idman.biz reports.

The hall has been equipped by the AJF with tatamis that meet modern standards. Covering a total area of 300 sq. m, the facility also includes a waiting area for parents, as well as rooms for coaches and changing rooms. All conditions have been created for 50 athletes to practice judo simultaneously in the hall.

