8 September 2025
EN

New Lion Judo Club Hall opens in Baku - PHOTO

Judo
News
8 September 2025 10:16
53
New Lion Judo Club Hall opens in Baku - PHOTO

The opening ceremony of the new hall of the “Lion” Judo Club was held in Baku.

The event was attended by adviser to the president of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF) Natig Baghirov, member of the AJF Executive Committee and manager of domestic competitions Agayar Akhundzada, head coach of the men’s national team Elkhan Mammadov, well-known athletes, and guests, Idman.biz reports.

The hall has been equipped by the AJF with tatamis that meet modern standards. Covering a total area of 300 sq. m, the facility also includes a waiting area for parents, as well as rooms for coaches and changing rooms. All conditions have been created for 50 athletes to practice judo simultaneously in the hall.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Rustam Alimli: “Changes to the team or a reduction in the squad are possible” - INTERVIEW
12:39
Judo

Rustam Alimli: “Changes to the team or a reduction in the squad are possible” - INTERVIEW

Azerbaijani junior men’s judo team’s head coach gave a statement
Azerbaijani judokas finish individual European Junior Championship with 3 medals - UPDATED
6 September 17:45
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas finish individual European Junior Championship with 3 medals - UPDATED

Nihad Mamishov and Mahammad Musayev claim gold, Nizami Imranov wins bronze, team competition to follow tomorrow
Azerbaijani judokas shine at 3rd Turkic States Universiade - PHOTO
6 September 15:24
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas shine at 3rd Turkic States Universiade - PHOTO

Team captures 4 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze medals to finish third overall in Kyrgyzstan
Azerbaijani judokas compete at European Youth Championship in Bratislava - UPDATED
5 September 16:55
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas compete at European Youth Championship in Bratislava - UPDATED

Abil Yusubov and Suleyman Shukurov reach advanced rounds but finish without medals, while compatriots claimed gold and bronze on the first day
Azerbaijan Judo Federation to hold official belt examination in Khachmaz
3 September 18:22
Judo

Azerbaijan Judo Federation to hold official belt examination in Khachmaz

Candidates over 7 years old can participate, successful participants will receive belts and certificates
Tuncay Shamil indefinitely suspended from Azerbaijan judo team
3 September 15:26
Judo

Tuncay Shamil indefinitely suspended from Azerbaijan judo team

AJF Disciplinary Committee bans junior judoka from international competitions and training camps after repeated ethical violations

Most read

Six matches scheduled in European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup
6 September 11:28
Football

Six matches scheduled in European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup

Group F kicks off as leaders in other groups face underdogs today
AFFA demands urgent report from Fernando Santos after heavy defeat - VIDEO
6 September 10:14
Football

AFFA demands urgent report from Fernando Santos after heavy defeat - VIDEO

Portuguese coach’s future in doubt following 5:0 loss to Iceland in World Cup qualifier
Fernando Santos sets unwanted record with Azerbaijan national team - VIDEO
6 September 11:43
Football

Fernando Santos sets unwanted record with Azerbaijan national team - VIDEO

Coach fails to secure a win in over 10 matches, as team suffers heavy defeat to Iceland
Agaselim Mirjavadov: "That was just Iceland, Ukraine and France are next" - VIDEO
6 September 16:53
Football

Agaselim Mirjavadov: "That was just Iceland, Ukraine and France are next" - VIDEO

The former head coach of the Azerbaijan national team gave a statement