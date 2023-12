The first opponents of Azerbaijani judokas in the "Grand Slam" have been announced

The draw for the Judo Grand Slam, which will be held in Tokyo, the capital of Japan, has been made.

Idman.biz informs that the first opponents of the Azerbaijani national team in the last ranking competition of the season have been announced.

The draw of the "Grand Slam".

Balabey Agayev (60 kg) - Ariel Schulman (Israel)

Nizami Imranov (60 kg) - Younes Seddiki (Morocco)

Yashar Najafov (66 kg) - Ari Berliner (USA)/Hekim Aghamamedov (Turkmenistan)

Kamran Suleymanov (66 kg) - Nurali Emomali (Tajikistan)

Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) - Kestutis Vitkauskas (Lithuania)/Makhmadbek Makhmadbekov (AIN)

Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg) - Eliot Prevet (France)

Saeid Mollaei (81 kg) - Maddaloni Bright (Italy)/David Karapetyan (INA)

Zelim Tchkayev (81 kg) - Antonio Esposito (Italy)

Murad Fatiyev (90 kg) - Rafael Macedo (Brazil)

Vugar Talibov (90 kg) - Sanshiro Murao (Japan)

Zelim Kotsoiev (100 kg) – Nathaniel Kiva (USA)

Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg) – Galimjan Krikbay (Kazakhstan)

Ramazan Akhmedov (+100 kg) – Evgeny Balevsky (Ukraine)

Azelya Toprak (57 kg) – Kseniia Galitskaia (INA)

It should be noted that the competition will be held on December 2-3.

Idman.biz