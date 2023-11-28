The Open Judo Championship dedicated to the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" has been concluded - PHOTO

The Open Judo Championship dedicated to the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" was held among boys and girls under 11 years of age.

It was jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF), Qarabag Regional Youth and Sports Department and Shusha District Children and Youth Sports School.

In the tournament, 442 judokas from 3 countries from 45 clubs, societies and sports organizations, including Azerbaijan, Germany and Kazakhstan, fought for medals. Winners of 12 weight classes among girls and boys were announced at the tournament held at the Sports Health Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) located in Hovsan settlement.

According to the final results of the competitions, according to the number of medals in the overall team score, Shusha Children's and Youth Sports School won the 1st place, Baku City No. 13 Specialized Olympic Reserves Children's and Youth Sports School took the 2nd place, and Hadaf Sports Club Public Union took the 3rd place. seen. 23 teams won medals of different sizes.

The main goal of the competition is to form a healthy lifestyle among teenagers and young people through sports, as well as to achieve mass application and promotion of judo.

Idman.biz