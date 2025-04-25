Azerbaijan ranks in Top 10 in Podgorica

Azerbaijan’s judo team has secured a spot in the top 10 of the overall standings after the first two days of the European Championship taking place in Podgorica, the capital of Montenegro.

Team Azerbaijan currently holds 10th place in the medal table, thanks to two bronze medals won by Ahmad Yusifov (60 kg) and Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg), Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan is ahead of several nations, including Spain, Serbia, Finland, and Hungary.

France currently leads the standings with 2 gold, 1 silver, and 4 bronze medals, followed by IJF (1-2-0) and Georgia (1-1-0).

So far, judokas from 13 different countries have earned medals in the competition’s first two days.

Idman.biz